Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim raised the highest verses of gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to His Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense for the royal trust by appointing him Minister of Economy and Planning, calling on God Almighty to be When the rulers think well and help him to exert effort for the good of the dear country.

“Supporting and empowering the wise leadership of the economic and planning system is the basis for continuing the journey of building a prosperous economy for our dear country and achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s ambitious vision,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted His Excellency as saying.

His Excellency also expressed his thanks to His Excellency the Minister of Finance, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, for his efforts during the past period, wishing him continued success.