And the Saudi Foreign Ministry said, in a statement reported by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”: “In light of what was discussed between His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and His Excellency the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the Cooperation Forum summit. The Economic Forum of Asia and Pacific Countries (APEC) in Bangkok on November 18, 2022, and the desire of both sides to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect and common interests, it was decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous status.

And according to Reuters, Canada will appoint Jean-Philippe Lento as a new ambassador to Riyadh.