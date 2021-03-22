Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud announced that the Kingdom presented, today, Monday, a new initiative to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

He said that the initiative “includes a comprehensive ceasefire under the supervision of the United Nations.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan added that the initiative also includes “the opening of Sanaa International Airport to a number of direct regional and international flights.”

The initiative also includes “the start of consultations between the Yemeni parties to reach a political solution to the Yemeni crisis under the auspices of the United Nations.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan explained that the initiative will enter into force as soon as the Houthis approve it.