Production expected to drop to 9 million barrels a day in July, lowest level in 2 years; in May, it was 10 million

Saudi Arabia will reduce its daily oil production in July, as decided by the Ministry of Energy. The cut is voluntary and is part of a deal reached with OPEC+ to limit oil supply until 2024 in a bid to boost prices. The information is from Reuters.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz said production will drop to 9 million barrels of oil per day in July, 1 million less per day compared to May.

“We wanted the icing on the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people to try to predict what we do… This market needs stabilization”said the minister in an interview with journalists.

In April, OPEC+ announced a cut in oil production. The reduction would result in 1 million barrels of oil per day withdrawn from the market in the month of May.

For July, the reduction is greater with the cut announced now by Saudi Arabia and also by Russia. The European country had reduced production by 500,000 barrels per day from March to June, but is expected to maintain the measure until the end of 2023.

Saudi Arabia is the only member of the group with the capacity and storage to easily reduce or increase production.

The reduction should put pressure on oil prices. On Friday (2.jun.2023), Brent oil ended the week at a price of US$ 76 (R$ 376.7).