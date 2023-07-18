Agreement details

Baykar, the developer of the Bayraktar drones, said in a statement:

Through the comprehensive agreement, there will be cooperation in technology transfer.

She added that there will be a joint production of these drones.

She stressed that the goal is to improve the high-tech development capabilities of the two countries.

“SPA”: Two contracts with “Bayrakdar”

The official Saudi News Agency, “SPA”, stated that Saudi Arabia has signed two contracts with the Turkish company “Bayker”.

They were signed by Dr. Khaled Al-Bayari, Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs, on the Saudi side.

On the Turkish side, Lutfi Haluk Bayrakdar, CEO of Bayker Technology.

The signing of the two contracts came during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, on Monday.

Information about “Baykar” and “Bayraktar”