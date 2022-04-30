In Saudi Arabia, the Supreme Court announced that it was impossible to see the crescent of Shawwal, and that tomorrow, Sunday, will complete the month of Ramadan.

And the committee in charge of investigating the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal for the year 1443 AH in the UAE announced that Monday is the first of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, according to what was reported by the “WAM” agency.

The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee, Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, said in a statement, “The committee, after investigation and taking into account all legal methods of evidence, and after the contacts it made with neighboring countries, it was not proven tonight that the Shawwal crescent was sighted for this year, and therefore on Sunday, the first of May 2022 is the completion of the blessed month of Ramadan 1443 AH, and Monday, May 2, 2022, is the first of the month of Shawwal.

In Kuwait, the Shariah sighting announced that the sighting of the crescent of the month of Shawwal was not proven on Saturday, and accordingly it will be on Sunday that completes the month of Ramadan, and Monday will be Eid al-Fitr.

In turn, Bahrain and Qatar announced that Monday is the first day of Eid Al-Fitr.