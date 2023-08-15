A Saudi official source announced today, Tuesday, that the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad, at the Tahrir Palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The agency added, “During the meeting, they discussed developments in the Syrian arena and the region, and exchanged views on issues of common concern.”