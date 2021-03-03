Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, met today, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, on the sidelines of the Arab League Council meeting at the ministerial level in its 155th regular session, at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo. According to the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the topics on the meeting’s agenda.