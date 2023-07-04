Diego Sousai

7/4/2023

Saudi Arabia and Russia announced on Monday that they would make additional cuts in oil supplies, as a global economic slowdown hangs over the outlook for energy demand.

Saudi Arabia – the world’s biggest exporter of crude oil – has said it will extend a cut of 1 million barrels per day in its oil production until at least the end of August. The cut, which took effect on Saturday, was initially planned to last through July in a bid to support oil prices.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said his country would voluntarily cut supplies by 500,000 barrels a day in August, cutting off exports.

The announcements caused Brent oil prices, the global oil benchmark, to rise 0.7%, trading at US$76 a barrel. WTI, the US benchmark, rose 0.8% to $71. Oil prices have fallen more than 40% since March last year, when they hit a 14-year high following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russia.

Saudi Arabia needs Brent crude to trade at around $81 a barrel to balance its budget, according to the International Monetary Fund. The kingdom slipped back into a budget deficit this year after posting a surplus in 2022 for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Gulf state first announced its 1 million barrel cut after a June meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other smaller producers, an alliance known as OPEC+.

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the Saudi news agency said, citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy on Monday. -fair.

At the June meeting, Riyadh also said it would extend a production cut of 500,000 barrels a day – first announced in April – until the end of next year. Together, the cuts will reduce Saudi Arabia’s total oil production to nine million barrels a day.

Other OPEC+ members have pledged to cut output by the end of 2024 amid a disappointing outlook for global demand and a strong post-pandemic recovery in the Chinese economy looking increasingly unlikely.

Chinese manufacturing survey data released on Monday showed only modest growth in activity in the world’s second-largest economy last month, with some companies cutting staff as sales were weaker than expected.

“Optimism around the 12-month outlook for production eased to an eight-month low in June as some companies expressed concerns over relatively weak market conditions,” analysts at S&P Global wrote in Monday’s report.























