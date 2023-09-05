An employee of the Saudi state oil company Aramco, in a file image. Ahmed Jadallah (Reuters)

The West’s all-out battle against inflation has a new front. The world’s two largest oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, sent the price of crude above $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since November last year with the announcement that they will maintain their voluntary production cuts until end of the year. The movement is bad news for the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed), who see how an exogenous factor, outside their radius of action, complicates their fight against rising prices. In Spain, the rise in fuel prices was the main factor behind the recent rebound in the CPI in August.

Riyadh and Moscow heed repeated Western warnings that the global oil market could be getting too tight, something that could turn against them: the more expensive fuels are, the more incentives there are for the electrification of transport and the development of vectors non-fossil energy sources, such as renewable hydrogen. Oblivious to these voices, the leaders of the OPEC+ cartel (the expanded version of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) have decided on Tuesday to expand their joint pit of 1.3 million barrels per day (one million from Saudi Arabia) by three months. ; 300,000 Russian barrels).

The movement, although reviewable month by month, demonstrates the preference of both countries —and, very particularly, of Saudi Arabia— to sell less but more expensive in the always complex dilemma between volume and prices. To date, the calculations are clear: since July, when the voluntary cut came into force, the petromonarchy has sold 10% less crude, but at a 20% higher unit price.

Although the scenario of extension of the snip was not at all ruled out, especially in light of the latest public positions of the Saudi authorities, those who follow the day-to-day operation of the oil market still believed that Riyadh and Moscow could be content with the recent increase. —before the double announcement, Brent had already accumulated a notable rise in the course of the summer— and raised their feet in the face of the problems in the engine room of the Chinese economy and the signs of a slowdown in Europe. The voluntary cut by the Saudis and Russians, announced in early June, adds to the supply reduction commitment made in April by almost all OPEC+ members, and which will last until the end of 2024.

“It is something surprising and the market reaction has been immediate,” he assesses by phone Jorge Leon, vice president and head of oil analysis at energy consultancy Rystad Energy. The big question, he says, is why now, despite the fact that oil was already trading at more than comfortable levels for his interests. “There are two possible answers: that they are concerned about the situation in China and a possible weakness in global demand, and that they have chosen to make a move first to limit the possible slowdown in prices in the coming months; or who want to take advantage of the rise in crude oil prices and want a little more”. León opts for the second: “Looking at the world mobility data, there is nothing to suggest a greater weakness in oil demand in the near future.”

Beyond the ECB and the Fed, for whom their already intricate work is complicating, the news is also bad news for the president of the United States, the Democrat Joe Biden — who has been in conflict with Riyadh for months and one of the great enemies of the Kremlin – who faces re-election in November of next year. In the North American giant, the price of gasoline is more than just another element in the inflationary basket: it is an element no less in the voting decision process.

