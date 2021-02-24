Today, Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman stressed the importance of joint Gulf action and following up on the results of the Al-Ula summit.

This came during bilateral consultations conducted by the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, with the Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in the capital, Muscat.

The official Oman News Agency reported that the two sides expressed their “deep pride in the solid historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and the keenness of their wise leaders to deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.”

The agency added, “During the consultations, views were exchanged on a number of regional and international issues, stressing the importance of joint Gulf action, following up the results of the Al-Ula summit hosted by the Kingdom, and working to support and support all efforts aimed at consolidating the foundations of security, stability and peace in the region and the world at large.”