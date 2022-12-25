The Saudi Ministry of Energy added on its Twitter account that Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the memorandum with Nishimura Yasutoshi, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, who is currently visiting the Kingdom.

The two ministers will hold the first ministerial meeting of the “Saudi-Japanese Ministerial Dialogue for Energy” in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

On Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Investment is organizing the “Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum” in Riyadh, in the presence of Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi, with the aim of strengthening investment relations between the two countries in all fields.

The forum reviews investment opportunities in priority sectors, in addition to discussion sessions on a number of topics aimed at strengthening investment relations in various fields, with the participation of representatives of government agencies, the private sector and major Saudi and Japanese companies.

The forum aims to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership and to review the available investment opportunities in the two countries.

The forum will also include bilateral meetings between major companies and private sector representatives from both sides.