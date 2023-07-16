A statement published by the Saudi Ministry of Energy website quoted the minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as saying that the Kingdom “continues to achieve the security of oil supplies to Japan, by storing Saudi crude oil in the strategic storage facility on Okinawa Island, as well as by maintaining its being a partner and exporter.” most reliable crude oil supply for Japan.

He added that in 2021, Saudi Arabia became “the largest supplier of oil to Japan, supplying about 40 percent” of its needs.

The Saudi Energy Minister’s remarks came after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held meetings with Saudi leaders in the city of Jeddah, where he arrived today, Sunday, as part of a tour in the Middle East.

Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council also announced the resumption of talks on a free trade agreement, according to a statement issued today by the council, which consists of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Kishida and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council signed a joint statement to resume negotiations, which will be the third attempt of its kind by the two sides to conclude a trade agreement, as they previously held negotiations in 2006 and 2007.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy said it had signed agreements with the Japanese Ministry of Industry and Trade to develop clean hydrogen, produce ammonia and its derivatives, and fuel from carbon recycling.

Saudi Investment Minister Khaled Al-Falih told the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel that the two countries signed 26 cooperation agreements during the visit.

Yesterday, Saturday, the Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that Kishida and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are expected to agree to cooperate on rare earths and to discuss the establishment of joint development projects in other countries.

A senior Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters last week that Kishida plans to discuss energy markets during his trip, while also aiming to showcase Japanese technologies for the transition to net-zero energy systems.