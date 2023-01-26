The Saudi Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, discussed with the Italian Minister of Defense Guido Cruzeto cooperation and joint coordination in the military and defense field, and ways to enhance and develop it.
This came during Al-Ruwaili’s visit to Italy on an official visit that will last for several days, during which he will meet a number of Italian officials.
The Saudi Press Agency stated that Al-Ruwaili also met during his visit, the Italian Chief of Staff of Defense, Lieutenant General Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Secretary-General of Defense, the Italian National Armament Director, Lieutenant General Luciano Portolano, and the Commander of the Italian Joint Operations Headquarters, Lieutenant General Francesco Paolo Filiolo, and discussed with them joint cooperation in the defense and military fields. and a number of issues of common interest.
The Saudi Chief of the General Staff visited the headquarters of the Italian defense industries, and toured the company “Fancantieri” for shipbuilding, “Eltronica” company specialized in electronic warfare, “Leonardo” company specialized in a number of defense fields, and “MBDA” company. on the facilities and divisions of the companies, and listened briefly about their defense and military products.
