The agreements included the fields of information technology, communications, entrepreneurship, chemicals, energy, and advanced industries.

For his part, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed in a speech after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries will make every effort to achieve the economic corridor on the ground.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the project will contribute to “developing and rehabilitating the infrastructure that includes railways, connecting ports, increasing the passage of goods and services, enhancing trade exchange between the countries concerned, and extending pipelines to export and import electricity and hydrogen to enhance the security of global energy supplies, in addition to cables.” Data transfer through a highly efficient cross-border network.

In turn, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih revealed, in his speech during the Saudi-Indian Investment Forum, that the Public Investment Fund – which manages assets exceeding $750 billion – is considering opening a branch in New Delhi. This indicates the sovereign fund’s interest in investing in Indian companies that have witnessed remarkable activity recently.