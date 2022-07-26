Today, Tuesday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Greece signed investment agreements and memoranda of scientific, technological, security and military cooperation.
This took place during the visit of His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to Athens as part of a European tour that also includes France.
The Saudi Crown Prince held a meeting in Athens with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The signed agreements included one in the fight against crime, another in the health field, a third in the investment field, and another in the military field. The two sides also signed agreements in the field of scientific cooperation, standards, quality, documentation and archiving.
#Saudi #Arabia #Greece #sign #investment #agreements #memoranda #cooperation
Leave a Reply