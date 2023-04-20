Saudi Arabia and France stressed, on Wednesday, the importance of stopping the escalation in Sudan, according to the official Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The agency said that Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, “received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna.”

“During the call, the two sides discussed the course of events in the Republic of Sudan, and the importance of stopping the escalation was emphasized,” the agency added.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of “providing the necessary protection for Sudanese civilians and residents… in a way that guarantees the security, stability and well-being of Sudan and its people.”