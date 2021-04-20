Zurich (AFP)

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the lottery for the football matches of the teams participating in the Olympic Games in “Tokyo 2020” postponed for next summer due to the Corona virus, with the participation of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, will be withdrawn.

The draw will be held, three months before the expected date, at FIFA headquarters in the Swiss city, in light of the ongoing conflict between the European Union for the game, and 12 clubs who split up to create a new competition called the European Super League.

The 16 men’s teams were divided into 4 levels, based on a classification based on performance in the past five Olympic Games. According to FIFA, the recently brilliant teams gained an advantage over others, while the winning countries in their continental competitions got more additional points.

The host Japan team ranked first, along with its Brazilian counterpart, who won the gold in Rio with star Neymar, Argentina and South Korea.

The draw avoided the presence of more than one team from the same continental federation in the group stage, in what could be a warning to a “horror” group that includes Brazil, France, Mexico and Egypt with its star, Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian Olympic team ranked third with Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa and New Zealand.

On the other hand, the Saudi team ranked fourth with Australia, France and Romania, and the Saudi team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 tournament, after it ranked second in the AFC U-23 Cup, after losing to South Korea.

For the women, the 12 teams were divided into four levels, including 3 teams, in the absence of the German national team, the title holder, which opens the door to the possibility of his American counterpart, the two-time world champion led by Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan.

The US women’s team ranked first, alongside Japan and the Netherlands, as it sought to avenge its inability to reach the final at the Rio Games for the first time after four titles and a silver medal in the first five editions of the Olympic Games.