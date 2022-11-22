The minute (41) is a corner for tango dancers, which results in a foul on the outskirts of the Saudi penalty area. Messi presents it, and the Saudi defense tackles it, and it turns into a goal kick.

Minute (35) The referee cancels a third goal for the Argentine national team, due to offside.

Minute (29) the match referee cancels a second goal for Argentina Martinez, on the grounds of offside, after listening to the mouse room.

Minute (22) The referee cancels a goal for Messi, due to offside.

– (20) minutes have passed since the meeting, Al-Akhdar Al-Saudi presents a strong performance despite the early Argentinian progress, and succeeds in entering the penalty area more than once.

the first goal

Minute (10) The referee returns to video technology to award a penalty kick in favor of the Argentine national team, which Messi converts to the first goal of Tango.

Minute (02) Messi threatens the Saudi goal early with a shot inside the penalty area, which goalkeeper Muhammad Al Owais removes.

Saudi squad:

Goalkeepers: Muhammad Al Owais, Nawaf Al Aqeedi.

Saudi Green Defense: Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Mado, Sultan Al-Ghanem, Ali Al-Bulayhi (Saud Abdul-Hamid)

Midfield: Salman Al-Faraj, Muhammad Kno, Nasser Al-Dosari.

Attack center: Salem Al-Dosari, Haitham Asiri (Firas Brekan).

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rolli.

Tango Defenders: Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuña, Christian Romero, Nicholas Otamendi (Nicolas Tagliafico)

Midfield: Alejandro Gomez, Leandroparidis, Rodrigo de Paul (Gaido Rodriguez).

Attack center: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez (Angel Di Maria).