The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States called on the two parties to the conflict in Sudan to continue the discussion in Jeddah to reach an agreement on extending the cease-fire, which expires on Monday.

And the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, stated today, Sunday, that “the Kingdom and the United States, as facilitators of the short-term ceasefire agreement and humanitarian arrangements, call on” the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to continue the discussion to reach an agreement on extending the ceasefire, which will end on May 29, 2023. 9:45 minutes Khartoum time (1945 GMT).

“Since the agreement is not complete, the extension will facilitate the delivery of the humanitarian aid needed by the Sudanese people,” the statement continued.

On Friday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States announced that there had been a significant improvement in respecting the short-term ceasefire agreement in Sudan.

The truce began last Monday for a period of seven days to secure safe passage for humanitarian aid and lead to broader talks sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia.