Saudi Arabia doesn’t neglect its dromedaries. The biggest hospital for camels on the earth was opened there in July 2020. A brand new and completely outfitted institution which covers 70,000 sq. meters. It nonetheless has a value: $ 36 million has been invested. On website, specialists can take care of infectious ailments and still have surgical and radiology gear.

If such a venture has been attainable, this may be defined specifically by the elemental function performed by the camel in Saudi Arabia. As nicely utilized by farmers as vacationers or sportsmen, it additionally has a job within the weight loss program of the nation. Its meat in addition to its milk are very profitable. It’s also attainable to make a cloth resembling cashmere utilizing its wool. There’s even a magnificence contest yearly to designate probably the most lovely dromedary.