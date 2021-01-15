Prince Mohammed Ben Salman on January 10, 2021 during the presentation of the project “The Line” (BANDAR AL-JALOUD / AFP)

It is the latest futuristic fantasy of Prince Mohammed Ben Salman, who shot the promotional video himself: “The line” is a city project, not very wide, which stretches like a ribbon over 170 kilometers. It is to accommodate 1 million inhabitants.

A town “zero cars, zero roads, zero carbon emissions“, which will preserve, according to him,”95% of natural resources“. A city where all essential services will be accessible on foot in 5 minutes, with high-speed public transport, powered by renewable energies. All managed by artificial intelligence. Objective? To see it emerge from the desert in 2030 For the moment all this exists only in synthetic images.

Saudi Arabia has been interested in environmental issues since oil prices fell and the country decided to diversify its economy so as not to end up with empty coffers …

Saudi Arabia is still the world’s largest exporter of crude, but for several years now, it has fallen back to the 3rd largest oil producer, behind the United States and Russia.

Black gold, which was its cornucopia, is today its Achilles heel. MBS has therefore embarked on a gigantic project to transform the Kingdom. This is his “Vision 2030” project, in which he plans, for example, to triple his renewable energy production within two years, thanks to solar power.

“The Line” is also part of a larger project for an economic and tourist zone, NEOM, launched three years ago, which also serves as an ecological showcase. But that is not making much progress: the epidemic has caused oil prices to fall more than ever, and the industry is slowing down.

On paper, the official discourse intended for international opinion is supported: the country is in the process of changing, and, more than others, is investing heavily in renewable energies. In fact, the Saudi conversion to good environmental practices is still embryonic.

Because the Kingdom remains one of the biggest polluters on the planet. According to the WHO, Saudi Arabia is one of the most polluting countries and the most polluted in terms of fine particles. In 2015, Riyadh also challenged everyone by challenging the 1.5 ° C temperature increase target that was to be set in the Paris Agreement. Last December, the country also did not see fit to participate in the summit of more than 80 leaders which celebrated the anniversary of the Agreement.

Sign of this ambivalence: “The Line” will have “one of the largest airports in the world”. No roads, therefore, but exceptional air traffic … Ecological conversion is fundamental work.