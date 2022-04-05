Dubai (Etihad)

The second day of the activities of the twenty-fifth session of the Dubai International Quran Contest, yesterday evening, witnessed the emergence of the star of the Saudi contestant, Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Faqih.

The jurist contestant, who studies readings and Quranic sciences at Umm Al-Qura University, and has licenses in memorizing the Quran, won the approval of his competitors and the public, due to his strength in memorization, beauty in the voice and mastery in the exits of sounds and bringing letters from their correct exits, which is one of the well-known features of the country contestants. Haramain.

The Saudi contestant, who participated in the King Salman competition and qualifiers for local competitions in the Kingdom and won first place, and participated in the Kuwait International Competition, is the best competitor in performance, memorization and recitation during the first two days of the current session.

On the second day of the competition, the international jury heard the contestants Ali Attia Ibrahim from Chad and preserves the narration of Al-Douri, Muhammad bin Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Faqih from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Naim Somangka Sharif from the Philippines, Moussa Doumbia from Mali, and Ahmed Nabih Abdelkader from the Maldives. , and Taha Muhammad Abu Bakr from Cameroon, and these memorize the narration of Hafs from Asim.

The competition continued its activities for the third day, yesterday evening, Tuesday, with the testing of Abrar Muhammad Jamal Al-Din from the United States, Osama Abdel Moeen Daas from Syria, Muhammad Waghi from Gabon, Yahya Qurban from Kazakhstan, Ibrahim Hussein Kembaj from Bulgaria, and Thabet Zakir Adam from Niger. Preservation according to the narration of Hafs from Asim.

While Abdullah Issa Abdullah Hassan Ali from Bahrain, Hussain Bezio Yanayo from Rwanda, Ridwan Abu Al-Aql from Belgium, Muhammed Jawad Mwangi from the United Comoros Islands, Abdulsalam Ismail from Tajikistan, and Muhammad Tawheed Al-Islam Obaidullah are competing in memorization according to the narration of Hafs from Asim. from Bangladesh.

Counselor Ibrahim Muhammad Bumelha, Adviser to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, indicated in press statements that the award, which is in its twenty-fifth session, has taken a distinguished position and position and a prominent position in the world of Quranic competitions until it has become comprised of fourteen branches. . On the occasion of the celebration of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award for its silver jubilee, Major General Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, stressed the support of the Dubai Police General Command for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award since its inception and its sponsorship of its international competitions and the consolidation of the relationship between the two institutions to serve the Book of God and the memorizers of the Holy Quran.

For his part, Ms. Joy Babel, the cultural attaché at the Philippine Consulate, confirmed her country’s support for the Dubai International Holy Quran Award competition since its inception and their keenness to nominate a contestant in each competition and they support him.

Third day activities

At the conclusion of the activities of the third day of the international competition, Abdul Rahim Hussein Ahli, member of the organizing committee of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award and head of the administrative and financial affairs unit of the award distributed cash gifts and in-kind prizes provided by the award’s organizing committee by drawing them to the audience attending the competition, wishing better luck and good follow-up to the honorable audience On all days of the competition.