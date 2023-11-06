The Ministry of Investment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia launched the second phase of the service for issuing a business visit visa (visitor investor) electronically to include the rest of the countries of the world.

Providing this specific service to investors from abroad comes within Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve the aspirations of investment sectors that are consistent with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to attract more segments of investors around the world, to improve the investment environment and facilitate the start of doing business, with a focus on attracting major quality investments due to their effective role. In moving the wheel of the economy.

The Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Investment for Integrated Investor Services, Muhammad Aba Hussein, explained that the business visit visa “Visitor Investor” is a visa that aims to provide the opportunity for foreign investors and employees of foreign establishments to apply for an electronic visit visa through the platform affiliated with the Ministry of Investment, “Invest in Saudi Arabia,” through which the processing Requesting and issuing a visa digitally from the unified national platform for visas affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, without the need to visit the Kingdom’s representations abroad to obtain vital documents. The visa can be used for a period of up to a year and with multiple entry, and a number of beneficiaries can obtain the visa immediately, This is for the purpose of visiting the Kingdom and examining investment opportunities.