The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that the Boeing 737 Max aircraft will be allowed back into service to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, after completing the necessary review and taking the necessary measures, and the completion of all necessary tests by the US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Aviation Safety Agency and other civil aviation authorities about The world, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

The authority clarified that national carriers do not operate the Max model, but several foreign airlines operate flights to and from Saudi airports, and several flights of the same type cross their airspace.

The authority confirmed that the lifting of the temporary suspension came after close coordination with the international civil aviation community, regarding changes, licensing and training, to ensure the highest level of safety.

The Authority published a Navigational Notice (NOTAM) permitting the return of the MAX to service, as explained in the Saudi Aviation Information Guide, in addition to the Directive Notice (AC), which will issue a Type Acceptance Certificate (TCA) when the aircraft is first registered in the National Aircraft Register.