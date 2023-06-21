The delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia participating in the 172nd General Assembly meeting of the Bureau International des Expositions, which was held on Tuesday in Paris, France, presented the file of Riyadh hosting the “International Expo 2030” to the members of the Bureau International des Expositions, whose main theme is titled “Together We Look to the Future”, and is centered on About technology, innovation, sustainability and global collaboration.

It aims to provide equal space for all participating countries, thanks to the support package that the Kingdom will provide at the exhibition.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during his speech at the General Assembly meeting: “Expo 2030 represents an opportunity to enhance work on projects with a global impact, and to cooperate in finding global solutions to our common challenges, through innovation, sustainability and inclusiveness, all of which lie at the heart of Expo 2030’s proposal. Riyadh, and for the Kingdom’s strong and continuous commitment to developing countries, by providing an assistance program to ensure that the widest variety of countries and cultures are represented. Pavilions, maintenance, technology support, travel, events, etc., indicating that the Kingdom will work to develop more Support programs along with its leading partners around the world, in addition to private sector companies, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to holding a comprehensive global exhibition.

For her part, Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States of America, said in her speech during the meeting, “Our ambition is very great and our achievements are greater, and we will be at the highest readiness to host the International Expo 2030. During the eight years that followed the announcement of Saudi Vision 2030, The Kingdom has witnessed changes and developments that exceed what was accomplished in the past eighty years of its life, and Riyadh is part of this story, and undoubtedly the whole world can be part of that, as the Riyadh Expo 2030 revolves around diversity, inclusiveness and participatory, and we welcome everyone, and Riyadh is also ready to welcome You will live the stories of its development and success that is based on its youth, as we are proud of the hospitality and generosity as part of our Saudi identity and culture, and the concept of hospitality and generosity has always been an integral component of our history and heritage.

Her Highness added, Now millions are discovering Saudi Arabia for the first time, and in 2030 the Riyadh Expo will receive 40 million visitors to live a unique experience of different cultures and various pavilions, and visitors to the exhibition will be our priority and focus of our attention, as we will provide them with a travel experience that focuses on meeting the needs of visitors and serves them digitally and logistically. This includes the issuance of a visa for exhibition visitors and the express access gates designated for them.

In turn, His Excellency the Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, stated that the exhibition budget amounts to $7.8 billion, which is a stimulating amount for our broader investment plans in Riyadh, and as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 that targets investments at a national level of more than $3.3 trillion by the end of the decade, with Allocating at least 30% to the city of Riyadh, and without a doubt, the Riyadh Expo 2030 will be a global center for meeting local and international companies alike and exploring issues of investment development, through the (Global Investment Laboratory) that the Kingdom will launch and will be a global center for innovation, and we will also launch a procurement center that facilitates Participants design, implement and build their pavilions at the exhibition, so that we can build together the exhibition of the world for the world.

Al-Falih added that the Kingdom has more than 25,000 international companies employing more than 8 million employees from more than 130 countries, and more will be attracted to participate in the Expo project, calling on all countries and young people of the world who are dreamers, thinkers, innovators and businessmen to find in Expo 2030 Riyadh their opportunity and be a part. From this ambitious transformational journey that is taking place in the Kingdom.

For his part, His Excellency the Acting CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, Engineer Ibrahim bin Muhammad Al-Sultan, said, “We are ready to move forward immediately, and we are currently planning to build the Riyadh Expo 2030, and I can be certain that the exhibition will be ready during the year 2028, by God’s will, as we have already started work, putting Our eyes are on achieving the widest possible participation and ensuring the sharing of opportunities, and focusing on the principles of sustainability, ease of movement and access, in order to achieve the vision and commitment of His Highness the Crown Prince to present a distinguished experience and a historical version of the exhibition, and we will make sure that the exhibition is a place where we live with the world our traditions and vibrant heritage, Together with an unprecedented journey of transformation and development for our country and the world.

The Kingdom’s participating delegation also presented the master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030, which aims to create an exceptional global experience in the history of Expo exhibitions, reflects the importance of Riyadh Expo 2030 and its positive role, and embodies the main theme of the exhibition, “Together we look forward to the future.”

It is noteworthy that the next General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions will be held in November 2023, during which the winning city to host Expo 2030 will be announced through a secret ballot in which each country of the Bureau has one vote.