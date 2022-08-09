King of Saudi Arabia allocates $10 million to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Saudi King Salman ibn Abdul-Aziz Al Saud’s Center for Humanitarian Aid allocated $10 million to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The monarch’s funds will be provided through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). About it informs Polish edition of TVP World.

As explained in a press release from the Saudi Arabian embassy in Warsaw, the top priority is the procurement and supply of essential supplies and emergency medical equipment.

In turn, King Salman noted that relations between Saudi Arabia and Poland have strengthened in recent years, and both countries share common values. He noted that just as Poland takes in many refugees from Ukraine, Saudi Arabia has taken in, in particular, more than one million people from Yemen and Syria.

Earlier, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) stated that more than 6.3 million refugees from Ukraine arrived in European countries from February 24 to August 3, 2022.