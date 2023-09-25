After a negative first half, Al Hilal was able to open the scoring when Nevesh followed a ball outside the penalty area and sent it powerfully to the left of Yazid Abu Leila. (64).

Al Hilal controlled the course of the match and missed several opportunities, but it achieved the most important thing, which was qualifying for the second round, during which it will face the winner of the Al Khaleej and Al Adalah match..

In the same round, Al-Nasr had no difficulty qualifying for the quarter-finals, when it swept its host, Ohud, 5-1, in the match that was held at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah..

Al-Nasr controlled the course of the first half and succeeded in scoring through a penalty kick scored by Senegalese Sadio Mane (16), and before the whistle at the end of this half, someone was able to adjust the result when Polish Konrad Michalak broke the offside trap, went alone with the goalkeeper and played the ball falling into the goal. (45+4).

In the second half, Al-Nasr regained the lead when Ivory Coast’s Sekou Fofana shot a strong ball from outside the penalty area that landed to the right of Salem Qabous (62), before Al-Nasr widened the difference with a header from Brazilian Talisca (73), then added a fourth goal scored by Ayman Yahya (81) and a fifth scored by Sami Al-Naji.(86).

For its part, Al-Najma became the first team from the First Division League (the second level in Saudi football) to advance to the quarter-finals after defeating Al-Raed 2-1, in the match that was held at the Education Stadium in Unayzah..

Al-Najma ended the first half ahead with two goals scored by Guinean Ousmane Barry (11) and Brazilian Alan Lima (13).

In the second half, Al-Raed reduced the difference with a goal from Moroccan Karim Al-Barkawi (60).

Al-Najma will face Al-Nasr in the next round.

Damak qualified for the second round after defeating Al-Qaisumah 2-1, in the match that brought them together at the Damac Club Stadium in Khamis Mushait. The advantage fell during the first half to Damak, which ended in its favor with a goal scored by Romanian Nicolae Stanciu (31).

In the second half, Damak increased its lead with a second goal scored by Gambian Assan Ceesay (73), before Al-Qaisumah reduced the difference with an own goal scored by Sultan Faqihi by mistake. (77).

Damak will meet its counterpart in the next round.

On Tuesday, Al-Ain and Al-Ahly will meet, while Al-Ittihad will be a guest at Al-Khuloud, and Al-Faisaly will face Al-Taei, in the 32nd round competitions..