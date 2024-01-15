The Ministry stressed the Kingdom’s environmental system’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, through well-thought-out plans and strategies in all its sectors, including the National Environment Strategy, which includes a clear institutional framework that contains more than 65 initiatives in the sector that invest more than 55 billion riyals, according to a report published on the agency. Saudi news.

The report indicated that what is recycled in the waste management sector in Saudi Arabia at the present time does not exceed 3 percent or 4 percent, while the ministry’s plan aims to recycle up to 95 percent, including harmful industrial waste such as medical, and dealing with it is on a correct scientific basis.

The Ministry's system was able to preserve more than 90,000 hectares and plant more than 50 million trees, accompanied by an increase in community awareness, while monitoring efforts in environmental commitment contributed to raising the level of quality of life.

In addition, the report confirmed that the dust storms recorded by the Dust Storm Center in the Kingdom were the lowest, recording only (10) percent, and this is due to the large presence of reserves, the increase in rainfall, the adoption of the rain seeding program, and the preservation of more than (99) thousand hectares of land. lands, and planting approximately (50) million trees in all regions of the Kingdom.