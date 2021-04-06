Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who arrived in the Kingdom on Monday.

The Saudi foreign minister carried a message to King Abdullah II from his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, confirming Saudi Arabia’s stand by the Kingdom in facing all challenges and supporting all the steps that the King takes to protect Jordan and its interests.

Safadi conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to his brother, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and appreciated the stances of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in support of Jordan. Al-Safadi and Prince Faisal affirmed the depth of the historical fraternal relations that bind the two kingdoms and their leadership, and the continuous work to develop them in all fields. He added that the security and stability of the two kingdoms are one and indivisible, and that they stand together in the face of all challenges. The two ministers reviewed developments in the region and ways to deal with them in a way that serves common interests and Arab causes and consecrates security and stability.