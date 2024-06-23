Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 06/23/2024 – 17:46

Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca this year was marked by temperatures of almost 52°C. According to the kingdom, most of the deaths involved pilgrims who traveled outside official channels and were exposed to the suffocating heat. Saudi Arabia acknowledged this Sunday (23/06) the death of 1,301 people during the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, because of the strong heat which marked the ritual sites this year, with temperatures that reached over 50°C.

According to the Saudi kingdom, 83% of the victims had traveled irregularly to Mecca. Throughout the week, news agencies began to point out that hundreds of pilgrims had died during the Hajj this year, but the Saudis had avoided publishing death tolls. The figure released this Sunday is the kingdom’s first admission of the scale of the deaths that marked this year’s Hajj.

“They walked long distances under the sun’s rays, without shelter or comfort and among them were several elderly people and people suffering from chronic illnesses”, detailed the note from the Saudi Health Ministry before highlighting “the dangers of exposure to heat stress” .

According to a survey released by the AFP agency this week, more than 600 of the pilgrims who died were from Egypt, but victims were also recorded from Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraqi Kurdistan. Indonesia is the second most affected country, with around 200 deaths among its pilgrims, followed by India, which recorded 98 deaths, and Jordan, with 75 deaths, all due to extreme heat.

The Hajj, whose date is determined by the Islamic lunar calendar, took place this year between June 14 and 19, just a few days before the start of the sweltering Saudi summer. The country’s national meteorological center reported on Monday that thermometers reached 51.8ºC in the Great Mosque of Mecca, the holy city where the Prophet Muhammad began his preaching.

Irregular pilgrims at risk

Of the at least 658 Egyptians who died, according to AFP, 630 were in an irregular situation in the Saudi kingdom, which on the occasion of the annual pilgrimage distributes a certain number of visas per country each year, based on a quota system.

The great annual pilgrimage to Mecca is one of the five pillars of Islam, which determines that every Muslim with sufficient resources must do it at least once in their life.

Despite the visa system, every year tens of thousands of people travel to the kingdom through irregular channels, either because they do not have enough money to pay for the onerous official procedures or because quotas are exhausted. In early June, Saudi Arabia announced that its security forces had removed more than 300,000 unregistered pilgrims from Mecca.

Typically, irregular pilgrims are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Without official documents, they end up not having access to the air-conditioned spaces provided by the Saudi authorities. This year, the fundamentalist kingdom has already received 1.8 million authorized pilgrims.

After the deaths of pilgrims became public, the Egyptian government withdrew operating licenses from 16 tourism companies and referred them to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, accusing them of being responsible for the deaths of Egyptian pilgrims in Mecca. Authorities stated that the tourism companies that facilitated the travel of those who died did not provide any type of service, including medical.

Although deaths are not uncommon during the event, considering the magnitude of the number of visitors — there were 240 deaths last year — the annual pilgrimage has been increasingly affected by climate change. In May, a study published by Saudi Arabian authorities warned that temperatures in places where rituals take place have increased by 0.4°C every decade.

In recent years, the pilgrimage has also been plagued by other types of disasters. In 2006, for example, a riot on a bridge killed more than 300 people. In 2015, an episode of mass trampling killed more than 2,200 pilgrims. In 1990, 1,426 pilgrims suffocated in a tunnel.

jps/ra (AFP, ots)