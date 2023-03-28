The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, represented by the Agency for Social, Voluntary and Humanitarian Services, activated the “Servants of the Sanctuary” initiative to provide the service of paying free voluntary carts to serve the elderly and people with disabilities in circumambulation and endeavor.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) today, Tuesday, this comes “as part of the presidential campaign, “Serving our pilgrims is an honor for our employees,” which comes in its eighth year under the slogan (from reaching to obtaining).
The Assistant Undersecretary for Voluntary Affairs, Director General of the General Administration for Voluntary Coordination, Adel bin Raja Allah, explained that “the initiative aims to attract qualified national competencies in accordance with the conditions and controls of volunteer work to provide all volunteer services and possible facilities necessary to serve the guests of Rahman, serve the elderly and people with disabilities, and participate in voluntary programs.” at the Grand Mosque.” The “Servants of the Sanctuary” initiative comes to achieve the highest standards of quality and excellence in volunteer and charitable work.
