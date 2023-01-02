The National Center of Meteorology in Saudi Arabia predicted for today that the opportunity is still ripe for moderate to heavy thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds and showers of hail, leading to torrential rains in parts of the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah, extending to parts of the regions of Al-Qassim, Hail. , Tabuk, Al-Jawf and the northern borders.
The opportunity is ripe for thunderstorms accompanied by active winds in parts of the Riyadh and Eastern regions as well as in parts of the Najran and Jazan regions, while horizontal visibility is affected by fog in parts of those regions, and snowfall is not excluded on the heights of the Tabuk region and the northern outskirts of the Kingdom.
And the Education Department in Yanbu Governorate announced the suspension of attendance studies today, Monday, in the schools of Yanbu Governorate and its affiliated sectors, based on reports received from the National Center of Meteorology and in the interest of everyone’s safety.
The administration indicated that the academic process will continue through the “Madrasati” platform for all students and school employees.
The Medina region is witnessing a continuation of the rains, which ranged between medium and heavy, with the National Meteorological Center alerting the continuation of rain during the coming hours.
The lens of the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”, documented various scenes of the rainy weather in Medina, with the various government agencies and relevant authorities on alert, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on the roads and to deal immediately with any pools of water.
