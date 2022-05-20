The “Tawakkalna” application revealed that the modification of the health status of the application is carried out through 3 parties, both for the vaccinated and others, and for those who are excluded, and those coming from abroad.

“Tawakkalna” confirmed that the modification of the health status status in the application “immunized, infected, contacts, not proven to be infected, not immunized, incomplete immunization, excepted for medical reasons” is made by the Saudi Ministry of Health, as for changing the status “except – Gulf visitor”, And “excepted – a visitor on a government visa” is by “Tawakulna,” and the modification of the status “insured visitor, uninsured visitor” is by the Health Insurance Council.

“Tawakkalna” warned that the health status of an “uninsured visitor” shows that the beneficiary is a visitor from outside Saudi Arabia and does not have effective insurance, adding that an “uninsured visitor” is treated as a non-vaccinated person.