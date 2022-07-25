A spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed today, Monday, that the number of monkeypox cases in the Kingdom has reached 3 cases.
The spokesman said that the three people infected with monkeypox in Saudi Arabia were returning from Europe, according to the “Al Arabiya Net” website.
On July 14, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the detection of the first case of monkeypox for a person returning from outside the Kingdom, in the city of Riyadh.
