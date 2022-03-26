Q1 and Q2

On the street circuit of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a mistake is costly. Nicolas quickly learns that lesson the hard way in qualifying. Just before the Ferraris can finish their fast lap, Latifi loses control of his Williams at Turn 13, hitting him hard into the wall. He can walk away, but there will be a red flag.

The biggest shock, however, comes in the closing moments of Q1. Lewis Hamilton does several fast laps, but he is simply not fast enough. He is just under a tenth short and is eliminated in the first qualifying session.

Also in Q2 the marshalls have to wave the red flag. Mick Schumacher makes a mistake and slides hard into the wall. The German has to leave the circuit in the ambulance, but he is still conscious. Cleaning up the wreckage takes an hour. During the recovery of the car, the Haas even breaks into two pieces.

Q3

In the last fifteen minutes of qualifying, the ten remaining drivers compete for pole position. During the first fast laps, Verstappen makes a mistake, which means that he does not get further than seventh. Sainz is then in a provisional first place.

The drivers still have time for one quick lap at the end. Sergio Pérez comes out of nowhere and takes pole position in front of the Ferraris. Leclerc beats his teammate and takes P2. Carlos Sainz will be on the second row tomorrow. Max Verstappen cannot find any speed and does not get further than fourth place.

Saudi Arabia 2022 GP Qualification

Sergio PerezI Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Max Verstappen Esteban Ocon

Dates and times of the Saudi Arabian GP 2022

Sunday 27 March 2022

Race: 7 p.m.