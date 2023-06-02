Aubameyang has lived perhaps the worst year of his career, the Gabonese decided to leave Barcelona once the contract was finalized signing Lewandowski and returned to London but now to defend the colors of Chelsea. The striker never saw the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel arrive, the same one that sponsored the total exile of the Gabonese, who was completely erased by Graham Potter and with Lampard he had a few minutes.
It is clear that facing the summer, the departure of Aubameyang from Chelsea is a fact yet to be accomplished. It only remains to define if the club will give him the letter of freedom and in this way release 12 million euros in salary mass or if they expect some type of income from the sale of the player. Pierre has been managing his future for several months and although a return to Barcelona is being considered that depends more on the Catalans than on himself, the powerful football from Saudi Arabia is ready to tempt the scorer.
Sources confirm that as they have done with countless soccer superstars such as Messi, Benzema, Modric, among others, Pierre’s entourage already has an offer on the table for a salary that no one else in the world of football could pay him so that join the Saudi Arabian league this summer, which the African is already analyzing, especially because he knows that for Barcelona his signing is not a priority and that the money that comes in could be the life insurance of many generations of his family.
#Saudi #sets #sights #Pierre #Aubameyang
