The Gulf countries allied with Saudi Arabia close ranks around Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS). The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait rejected the CIA report accusing the crown prince of approving “the capture or murder” of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018 at his country’s consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement in which it described the US investigation as a “negative, false and unacceptable assessment” and said it contains “inaccurate information and conclusions.”

Bahrain expressed “its rejection of anything that could affect the sovereignty of the brother Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, an interpretation widely spread among analysts in the official media of these countries who consider the CIA report an attempt to interfere with politics by Washington. house of the kingdom. The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajjraf, reminded the United States “of the essential role that Saudi Arabia plays in regional and world security and peace and its importance in the fight against terrorism.” From the Council of Islamic Cooperation they criticized “the insults to the leadership” of the kingdom.

And now that? It is the question that remained in the air after knowing the content of the investigation. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the entry into force of the ‘Khashoggi ban’, which consists of a series of sanctions on 74 Saudis ‘related to threats to dissidents abroad, including those involved in the’ Khashoggi ‘et al. case ”. A measure that will not affect MBS, whom Washington does not plan to ‘punish’ despite being the person named in the CIA report for his role in the operation of the murder and dismemberment of the columnist of ‘The Washington Post’ and critical voice with the crown.

One way to do justice to Khashoggi would be “to allow freedom of expression in Saudi Arabia,” analyst Iyad el-Baghdadi noted in “The Washington Post.” From Reporters Without Borders (RSF), its executive director, Christian Mihr, said that “those responsible must be punished and the courts, guarantee that justice is done and clarify exactly what Bin Salman is responsible for.”

Joe Biden’s decision to release the report on this highly sensitive case is unusual considering that Saudi Arabia is a strategic ally in the region on the anti-Iran axis and is also one of the main US arms buyers. The president’s move could respond to the desire of the new Democratic administration to give the kingdom a wake-up call after Trump’s four years in which they have spared no effort to keep Republicans in power.