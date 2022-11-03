Riyadh (Al-Ula) “Al-Ula” is one of the best Saudi destinations that allow visitors and tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to learn about the most famous natural treasures.

Despite all its strange nature and antiquities dating back more than 7,000 years, and extending over an area of ​​22,000 square kilometres, it is new on the world tourism map, which has been approved as one of the global humanitarian monuments by UNESCO.

It is considered the land of civilizations and the bride of mountains, rich in its beautiful landscapes, and its ancient archaeological sites. In addition to being a contemporary cultural destination, AlUla preserves on its land the secrets of thousands of years of human history, and is home to countless historical treasures such as the Nabataean City of Hegra, the first UNESCO World Heritage site in Saudi Arabia. and the tombs of Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan civilization, carved into the desert rocks.

Today, through the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform (VisitSaudi.com), visitors and tourists can explore Al-Ula’s events, activities and festivals; To enjoy all that the “Al-Ula season” has to offer and celebrate every moment of it, as well as know its details and times, and buy tickets for the desired event from visitors.

Residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are allowed to visit Al-Ula by obtaining an electronic tourist visa, after the Kingdom has provided them with them since last September. The world in Qatar 2022 will visit Al-Ula through the “Presented” platform.

Among the activities of the Al-Ula season is the “Old Kingdoms Festival”, which is a journey to explore the secrets of history among the archaeological evidence thousands of years ago in the oases of Al-Ula, Khyber, and Tayma, and it will continue for a continuous period with many tourist events and activities designed specifically to tell the story of civilizations, and open the doors to the treasures of the past. From the balloon tours in the sky of Khyber, to the Nabatean culinary arts in the stone, experiences that open the doors to the past life in a modern and innovative way, so that the people and guests of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia live exceptional moments that satisfy curiosity and enrich minds, during the period from 11 to 27 November.