RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Bank Al-Jazira is expected to raise $500 million from the sale of Islamic bonds, a document showed on Thursday.

The document, issued by one of the banks that handles the operation, reveals that the sukuk pricing will range between 3.95 and 4.05 percent, below the initial indicative price of between 4.25 and 4.375 percent, after the sukuk attracted purchase orders of more than one billion dollars.

The document seen by Reuters reveals that Alinma Investment, AlJazira Capital and JP Morgan are arranging the deal, which is expected to be launched later today.

The deal relates to Tier 1 additional capital support bonds, which are the highest-risk debt instruments that banks can issue, and are designed to be perpetual in nature but that issuers can call in after a specified period. The bonds of Bank Al-Jazira will be non-callable for a period of five years.

The deal is the latest in a series of global debt sales from the Gulf region, as banks, companies and governments take advantage of low interest rates to boost their finances.

Gulf banks and companies are expected to make up the majority of total issuance this year, a change in a region where sovereign funds accounted for nearly half of all issuance last year and in 2019.

Several banks in the region have issued bonds for additional Tier 1 capital this year, including the sale of $750 million in Islamic sukuk by Kuwait Finance House on Wednesday at 3.6 percent.

