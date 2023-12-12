By achieving its second victory in its second participation in the tournament that annually brings together the continental champions in addition to the host country league champion, Al-Ittihad booked its ticket to the quarter-finals, where it will meet on Friday in the same stadium with the Egyptian Al-Ahly, the African champion, the only team that the Saudi club defeated during its previous participation in 2005. When he surpassed him in the quarter-finals 1-0 before losing in the quarter-finals to Sao Paulo of Brazil 2-3.

Al-Ittihad, coming from a loss in the league at the hands of Damak (1-3), which was its fourth since the beginning of the season, which left it behind leaders Al-Hilal by 16 points after 16 stages, did not find it difficult to end the journey of the Oceania champion and the record holder for the number of participations in the Club World Cup. (11).

Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo's team actually ended the match in the first half after entering the halftime break, leading with a trio of Brazilian Romarinho (29), Frenchman N'Golo Kante (34) and captain Karim Benzema (40).

Al-Ittihad is looking to repeat the achievement of its compatriot Al-Hilal, the surprise surprise last year in Morocco, by reaching the final before losing to Spanish Real Madrid, but the task is not easy at all in a tournament that seems closest to the English Manchester City, which is looking for its fifth crown this season, and which begins its campaign starting from the semi-final against the winner. From the match between Leon of Mexico, the CONCACAF champion, and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, the Asian champion.