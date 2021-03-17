Riyadh (AFP)

The French coach Herve Renard, the Saudi coach, has summoned 4 new players to his list in preparation for a friendly confrontation with Kuwait and the Palestine team, as part of the double Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup.

Al-Rubaie Hassan Al-Omari, Al-Qadisiyah striker, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Al-Shabab goalkeeper, Ali Al-Asmari, Al-Ahly midfielder, and Nasser Al-Dossary, Al-Hilal player, appeared for the first time in the Al-Akhdar list.

The Saudi national team will meet Kuwait in a friendly way on March 25th, in preparation for the Palestinian team in the Asian qualifiers on the 30th of the same month at the “Marsool Park” stadium, the stronghold of Al Nasr Club.

Saudi Arabia ranks second in its fourth group with 8 points from 4 games, compared to 9 points from 5 matches for Uzbekistan, while Singapore ranks third (7), Yemen fourth (5) and Palestine last (4).

The winners of each of the 8 groups and the top 4 second-placed teams advance to the third round of the Continental Qualifiers.

The rest of the matches of this group will be held in the grouping system in Saudi Arabia, due to the repercussions of the Corona virus.

Renard has summoned 26 players for international matches this month, and they are: Muhammad Al Owais, Amin Bukhari, Zaid Al Bawardi, Abdullah Al Owaisheer, Sultan Al Ghannam, Muhammad Al Barik, Saud Abdul Hamid, Abdulilah Al Omari, Hassan Al Tambekti, Abdullah Mado, Ahmed Sharahili, Ali Al Balaihi, Yasser Al Shahrani, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Abdullah Atif, Ali Al-Asmari, Muhammad Kanoo, Nasser Al-Dossari, Sami Al-Naji, Abdulrahman Gharib, Fahd Al-Mawlad, Hassan Al-Omari, Muhammad Al-Kwaikibi, Salem Al-Dossari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Firas Al-Braikan.