RIAD (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed an agreement to purchase up to 100 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVtol) from Germany’s Lilium for use in domestic destinations, the state-owned airline’s Chief Executive Ibrahim Koshy said. , this Wednesday.

The executive said the aircraft will operate a “premium service” carrying four to six passengers, adding that the deal “shows Saudia’s commitment to sustainability…and we are the first airline in the region that is introducing this as part of your network”.

Certification of Lilium’s eVtol by regulators is expected in 2025, Koshy said.

In September, Lilium, one of the rivals of Brazilian Embraer’s eVtols unit, Eve, said it plans to produce around 400 aircraft a year.

(By Hadeel Al Sayegh)