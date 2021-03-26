Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted eight drones with explosives launched by Yemeni Houthi rebels. This was announced on Friday, March 26, by the TV channel. Al-arabya…

According to him, the target of the attacks were two universities in the provinces of Najran and Jizan, as well as the settlement of Khamis Mushait. No information on casualties or damage caused is provided.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that an oil terminal in the Saudi city of Jizan caught fire as a result of being hit by a shell, allegedly fired by the Houthi rebels. According to a representative of the Saudi Ministry of Energy, the ammunition fell on the site on Thursday, March 25, at about 21:00 (coinciding with Moscow time).

Earlier, on March 19, mined drones attacked the oil refinery of the Saudi state-owned company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh.

Since August 2014, a civil war has been waged in Yemen between government forces and the Houthis. Since March 2015, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been participating in hostilities on the side of the internationally recognized government. The agreements that the parties to the conflict reached at the end of 2018 at the talks in Sweden have not been implemented.