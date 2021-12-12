(Reuters) – The Ministry of Health said on Sunday that it has recovered the vaccination records of the Brazilian population against Covid-19 without loss of information, after the folder’s systems were taken down by a hacker attack on Friday .

“All data were successfully retrieved,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that it is now working to re-establish “as soon as possible” systems for recording and issuing vaccination certificates.

The hacker attack that took place in the early hours of Friday took down several Ministry of Health systems, including information from the National Immunization Program, ConectaSUS and the program for issuing a digital vaccination certificate.

Also on Friday, the folder reported that it had managed to recover most of the affected systems, but data referring to vaccination records were only recovered this Sunday.

In the attack, the hackers left a message, seen by those who accessed the site, saying that the internal data had been copied and deleted. “Contact us if you want the data back”, the text said, with contacts by e-mail and by Telegram.

Due to the attack, the ministry decided to postpone for a week the implementation of the new rules for entering the country by plane, which would go into effect on Saturday, with the requirement of proof of complete vaccination or a five-day quarantine for non-vaccinated.

However, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined on Saturday the requirement of proof of vaccination for travelers arriving in Brazil from abroad, warning of the threat of promoting “anti-vaccination tourism” due to the lack of a precise action of the federal government.

(By Pedro Fonseca, in Rio de Janeiro)

