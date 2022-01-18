The Ministry of Health announced this Monday (17) that it anticipated the date of arrival of the third batch of pediatric vaccines. Initially Pfizer immunizers for children aged 5 to 11 were scheduled to arrive on the 27th, but the arrival date was brought forward to the 24th of January.

This will be the third delivery of pediatric vaccines this month. The first two shipments totaled 2.4 million doses and, according to the ministry, are in the process of being distributed to the states and the Federal District.

The most recent batch, with 1.2 million doses, arrived in Brazil this Sunday (16). Upon arrival, the doses are sent to the distribution center of the Ministry of Health in Guarulhos (SP) and sent to the states, which pass on to the municipalities. The expectation is that this batch be distributed by Wednesday (19) for the units of the Federation. The first shipment arrived on January 13th.

The forecast of the folder is that Brazil will receive 4.3 million doses in January. The first contract for the acquisition of pediatric doses with pharmaceutical Pfizer provides for the delivery of up to 20 million doses by March.

The brand is the only one that has already received authorization for emergency use by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

