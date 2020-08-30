Everyone talks about who is leaving but no one remembers those who stay, the Pique, Sunrise, Busquets, Griezmann… What will happen to them? How will they react? Do you feel guilty or ashamed? What will your role be? Are they good enough to win the much desired Champions? Will they just be a group of players transition? Because whoever leaves is no longer there and is no longer going to contribute, it is those who stay who are going to fight for titles and therefore who matter.

We already know what the Real Madrid without Christian. Whites are still grieving: they don’t have a good time in Europe and do not give an image of solvency or security in The league. For Cristiano, life has not been better. Without the whites, he has not shone in Europe and has not won any Ball of gold. So we can get an idea of ​​the Stations of the Cross that awaits the Barça.

The American Psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross In 1969 he explained the theory of the 5 phases of mourning that all people go through when someone leaves. 1. Denial stage: it is not possible to leave. This is her house. It’s just a rumor. 2. Stage of anger: all the blame is on the board, they have not behaved well with him. 3. Negotiation stage: if we had won the Champions League, everything would be different; if the president resigned, he would surely stay. 4. Depression stage: what are we going to do without it? We are not going to win anything… It is not worth continuing here. 5. Acceptance stage: it is not so bad, they also left Kubala, Cruyff and Maradona. Barça will continue to be a great club.

We have all experienced the feeling of Saudade, to miss someone special who is no longer with us. You have to know how to differentiate when saudade is strange and when saudade becomes remember. Remembering means that you have lived it and that you have enjoyed it. Few can see the positive side of all this, but the truth is that the feeling of saudade it is essential to realize the good things that have happened in our lives. For a while, Barcelona fans may feel saudade, that he tries to fill his moments with memories, but after the corresponding stage of mourning, he will shine again with great triumphs to continue filling his memories, right RV?