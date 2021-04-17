Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

The Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Educational Charitable Foundation launched its Ramadan campaign under the title “Be better than the sent wind” during the blessed month of Ramadan. Sumaya Abdullah bin Hareb Al Suwaidi, a member of the Federal National Council and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, revealed that the campaign includes a package of charitable and humanitarian projects, represented by the distribution of Ramadan mir and the distribution of purchase coupons to meet the needs of 3,260 families with limited income.