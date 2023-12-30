Today, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the closing competitions of the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Festival for Purebred Arabian Camel Racing, “Al Swan”. 2023-2024″ thirteenth edition.

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah confirmed that the festival is a milestone in Arabian camel racing at the Gulf level, and an annual meeting that enjoys special support and care from His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, to revive the authentic popular and national heritage, and to preserve the material and moral legacy of fathers and grandfathers from extinction. His Highness indicated that the event is an important part of the ancient past that expresses the culture and heritage of the state, and connects children to their heritage and national identity.

His Highness praised the results of the main rounds on the final day of the festival, and appreciated the exemplary organizational level, and the wide participation of owners of purebred Arabian camels from the various emirates of the country and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which reflects the love and brotherhood among the people of the Arabian Gulf, and the honorable competition in the sport of fathers and grandfathers.

At the end of the race activities, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Presidential Aviation Authority, honored the winners of the main rounds, as the closing day witnessed the holding of 18 rounds in the morning period, and 4 rounds. For the evening.