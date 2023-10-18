His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is moving forward in consolidating its comprehensive economic, commercial and development relations and building bridges of positive communication. With various brotherly and friendly countries, based on its pivotal and influential role in the region and the world, and in confirmation of its effective contribution to supporting international efforts aimed at promoting the path of sustainable development and achieving prosperity, stability and peace for the peoples of the entire world.

His Highness said in a statement on the occasion of his presidency of the country’s delegation to the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which was launched today in Beijing: “Thanks to its ambitious future vision, the UAE has achieved many economic, political and developmental achievements and successes that have strengthened its position and role at the regional and international levels and opened broader horizons.” To build economic and trade partnerships with various countries of the world.

His Highness added: “We have a comprehensive strategic partnership with China with historical depth in terms of fruitful trade and economic exchange, which was a translation of the compatibility of strategic visions between the leadership of the two countries and the two friendly peoples, supported by ambitious future plans and a common desire to reach the rates of sustainable development in the two countries to their highest levels in a way that benefits everyone and opens Broader prospects for joint cooperation.”

His Highness stressed that the UAE, through its strategic location, its role in the global trade movement, its logistical capabilities and modern infrastructure, in addition to its diversified economy based on knowledge and advanced technology, is an effective contributor to the “Belt and Road” initiative, as it possesses promising investment opportunities and a great competitive environment in many economic and commercial fields. In addition to its membership in many regional and international organizations concerned with supporting global economic growth efforts.”

His Highness praised the success of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the global platform for enhancing communication, integration and economic exchange between countries of the world and supporting the expansion of new economic sectors. His Highness said: “In conjunction with the tenth anniversary of the launch of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which succeeded in stimulating the global trade movement and expanding international partnerships. Between the countries of the initiative towards a new phase of growth and prosperity, we look forward to continuing this partnership that is consistent with our future plans and vision aimed at strengthening the principles of cooperation, trade exchange and investment in vital sectors in a way that serves our interests and the interests of the countries of the region and brings goodness and development to the peoples of the world.”

His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah stressed that the UAE, by hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November, seeks to establish new values ​​that emphasize the international community’s commitment to finding sustainable and innovative solutions to address the challenges of climate change, which would To contribute to creating sustainable economic and development opportunities in line with the strategic objectives of the Belt and Road Initiative, supporting the growth of sustainable development rates and stimulating the global economy.